Claiborne loses at Grainger Published 7:44 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Ethan Cupp finished with 21 points for Claiborne, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs fell last Tuesday at Grainger, 69-44.

Jake Smith added seven points and Brennan Fugate had six for the Bulldogs.

Drew Branson finished with 24 points to lead Grianger. Carter Williams and Ryland Burchett added 12 points apiece for Grainger.

Claiborne girls fall to Grainger

Adison Hayes scored 17 points to lead Grainger to a 62-36 win over Claiborne on Tuesday.

Allie Jones led Claiborne with 12 points and Hannah Fugate added 10 points.

Claiborne rallied 13-12 in the second quarter to trim Grainger’s halftime lead to 34-21.

Grainger pulled away for good with a 20-8 advantage in the third quarter.

Maddie Hurst had 15 for Grainger and Gracie Evans had 11.