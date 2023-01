Claiborne girls get easy win over Hancock Published 2:53 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

The Claiborne Lady Bulldogs dominated Hancock in a 70-29 win Monday.

Claiborne scored the game’s first 26 points and led 44-16 at halftime.

Allie Jones led Claiborne with 25 points and Hannah Fugate added nine. Emma Myatt and Taylor Pressnell finished with eight points each.

Calyn Seals and Jade Combs had six points apiece for Hancock.