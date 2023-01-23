Public Records Published 1:47 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Phillip Wayne Willis-domestic assault

• Nathan Todd Jones-violations of probation for theft under $1,000, possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license and public intoxication, failure to appear for theft under $1,000, possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication

• Crystal Dawn Ailor-failure to appear for possession, manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance for delivery, possession of drug paraphernalia and for a violation of probation

• Darwin Earl Veach-public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Aaron J. Smith-criminal homicide

• Alexis S. Payne-criminal homicide

• Jonathan Matthew Sharp-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

• Clarence DeWayne Smith-burglary, theft under $10,000, violation of probation for filing a false report

• Jessica Nicole Miller-violation of probation for theft over $1,000

• Johnny Christopher Dyke-violation of probation for evading arrest

• Stephanie Nicole Ramsey-violation of the rules of the road (driving on roadways with vehicle not legal for laned traffic, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

• Donna L. Grabeel-violation of the hands free/cell phone (in school zone) law

• Ashley Danielle Bundy-violation of the registration law

• Christopher Caleb Noe-violation of the registration law

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Derek Wayne Currier-vandalism under $1,000

• Mark Alderman-theft of property under $1,000

• Charles Gary Brooks-failure to exercise due care, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Bob Williams-driving under the influence (second offense), driving on a revoked license, violations of the open container, implied consent and registration (switched tags) laws

• Matthew Brian Harned-speeding 67/45, violation of the registration law

• Melanie Suzanne Gilbert-speeding 66/45, violation of the registration law (must carry)

• Kristen Ann Mclemore-speeding 60/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Robert Clifford Johnson II-speeding 72/45

• Savannah Jo White-speeding 72/45

• Taylor Jo Cromer-speeding 69/45

• Scott John Lohiser-speeding 69/45

• Robert Sinurat-speeding 69/45

• David Gonzalez-speeding 68/45

• William Daniel Overholt-speeding 68/45

• Colby Ragan Stahl-speeding 68/45

• Wyvonia Faye Baker-speeding 67/45

• Villatoro Escobar Noe Jeremias-speeding 67/45

• Charles William Goguen-speeding 66/45

• Darek Allen Turner-speeding 66/45

• Isabella Fiamma Zuccerina-speeding 66/45

• Cassidy Lauren Hensley-seeding 65/45

• Kristy Marie Foreman-speeding 64/45

• Megan Raquel Reilly-speeding 48/30

• Christopher Cooper-speeding 62/45

• Ashley Lea Smith-speeding 62/45

• Tristany Roxie Grimm-speeding 31/15

• Steven David Boltz-speeding 60/45

• Tyler Ronald Shaw-speeding 60/45

• Rhonda Renae Rowe-speeding 57/45

• Noe Jeremias Villatero-speeding 56/45

• James Ralph Knuth-violations of the seat belt and hands free/cell phone laws

• Shelia Darlene McBee-violation of the rules of the road (improper traffic lane change)

• Timothy Wayne Branham-violation of the light law

• Aiden Dean Seal-violation of the light law

• Chadwick Correa-driving on a revoked license, resisting arrest

• Jason Trosper-driving on a suspended license

• Karli Hill-driving on a suspended license

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

• Michael Anthony Nader-driving on a revoked license, violation of the seat belt law, violation of probation for driving under the influence (second offense), failure to appear for driving under the influence (fourth offense)