Claiborne boys, girls split with Greeneville Published 12:09 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Brayden Painter scored 20 points to lead Claiborne to a 78-51 win Tuesday over visiting Greeneville.

Cole Holt added 13 points for the Bulldogs, who led 37-22 at halftime.

Dominic Tweed’s 20 points led Greeneville.

In the girls game, Greeneville beat the host Lady Bulldgos 80-45. Hannah Fugate led the way with 22 points, while Taylor Pressnell added 13.

Lauren Bailey led Greeneville with 19 points.