UT online graduate business program ranked fourth nationally Published 1:19 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Haslam College of Business premiered at 4th overall and 2nd among public universities in the U.S. News Best Online Graduate Business Programs ranking released today. Among student veterans, the college is ranked 2nd overall and 1st among U.S. public universities. This ranking was based on data from the college’s master’s in Supply Chain Management Online program and marks the first time the program was eligible to be included in the ranking.

UT’s growing enrollment is evidence that more students than ever are drawn to the university’s highly regarded academic programs and unique Volunteer experience. As the state’s flagship, land-grant institution, UT is committed to making a world-class education available to more students, including through high-quality online degree programs.

Shay Scott, executive director of the Global Supply Chain Institute, said the program’s performance in the rankings reflects the diligent work—including gathering input on program design from senior industry leaders—that went into designing the program and the vision and innovation of the faculty teaching in it.

“It takes a team behind the scenes working with our top faculty to pull together a seamless online experience for our accomplished master’s students,” Scott said. “This ranking is a direct reflection of that effort, which will ensure the program’s continuing relevance and impact.”

Stephen L. Mangum, dean and Stokely Foundation Leadership Chair at the college, said the ranking underscores its dedication to bringing instruction to students wherever they are located, using the most current tools and thinking available.

“Haslam is already expanding its online offerings with a just-launched online MBA program and additional offerings in the works,” Mangum said. “This ranking indicates that our efforts to meet students’ learning needs now and in the future are well received.”