Area Happenings Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

FEB.5

• Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church will hold its regular monthly singing on Feb 5, beginning at 6 p.m. with special singers Locust Ridge from Gatlinburg. Everyone is welcome to attend.

FEB. 7

• The Northern Tazewell Fire Department will hold its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the main station on Hwy. 25E. This meeting will include the nomination and election of officers and board members for 2023. Those interested in becoming a board member or an officer are urged to attend. These business meetings are held each first Tuesday of the month. The public is encouraged to attend.

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage Plans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).