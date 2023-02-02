WSCC teacher earns World Language Award

Published 4:42 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

Dr. Erika Stevens, associate professor of Spanish and lead faculty for foreign languages at Walters State, left, stands with Robert E. Pratt II, dean of humanities at the college. Stevens has been honored by the Tennessee World Language Teacher Association. – photo submitted

The Tennessee World Language Teacher Association has presented one of its highest awards to a Walters State faculty member.

Dr. Erika Stevens, associate professor of Spanish and lead faculty for foreign languages, received the Jacqueline Elliott Award during the organization’s recent conference. The award, named after its first recipient, is given to a foreign language teacher at the post-secondary level for outstanding service to foreign language education.

Stevens recently spearheaded the launch of a Spanish certificate at Walters State.

This is the only foreign language certificate offered by a community college in Tennessee.

Stevens joined the faculty of Walters State in 2010.

