Elizabeth Faye (Coffey) Huffaker, 79 Published 11:51 am Friday, February 3, 2023

Elizabeth Faye (Coffey) Huffaker, age 79, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Jerry Huffaker, parents, Emmett and Birdie Coffey; brother, Robert Coffey of Tazewell, TN, and step-son Mike Huffaker of Goshen, Ohio.

She is survived by her step-daughter, Becky (Bryan) Haywood; step-daughter-in-law, Cecilia Huffaker, step-grandchildren, Storm and Skye Huffaker and Mikenna and Carson Haywood; brother Tom (Sandy) Coffey; Stanley (Ingrid) Coffey; Dan (Linda) Coffey; Jim (Sue) Coffey and sister, Janice Coffey and brother-in-law, Leland (Margaret) Huffaker, and sister-in-law, Lois Huffaker; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was a graduate of Claiborne County High School and Draughon’s Business College. She retired from ORGDP in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a member of Springdale Baptist Church in Tazewell, TN.

Graveside service will be 2pm Monday February 6, 2023 at Fairview Cemetery in New Tazewell, TN.

Minister: Rev. Dalton Coffey;

Song by Cody Wise;

Pallbearers: Mike Coffey, Landon Coffey, Quinn Coffey, Rhett Stone, Danny Huffaker, Claude Huffaker, Von Huffaker and Robert Coffey, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Springdale Baptist Church, 227 Y Road, Tazewell, TN 37879.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Huffaker family.