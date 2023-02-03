MEDIC Regional Blood Center names new CEO Published 10:31 am Friday, February 3, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

The MEDIC Regional Blood Center Board of Directors has announced Mr. Alan Watson as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. Watson is set to join the MEDIC team on March 13, 2023.

Watson has spent 30 years in healthcare administration.

“He brings a strong background in organizational leadership,” said board chair Jack Bryan. “Alan’s experience serving as CEO of several hospitals and health systems will bring a global view of administration and community to his new role in the blood banking industry.”

Watson has most recently served as the Interim CEO for LifePoint Health System. Previously, he has served as the CEO for Tennessee hospitals in Cleveland, Columbia and Knoxville. Watson has a bachelor’s degree in Nuclear Medicine Technology and master’s degrees in Community Health Administration and Health Law and Policy.

Watson’s predecessor Jim Decker announced his retirement last July and will work alongside Watson through April during the transition. A former hospital administrator, Decker has been with MEDIC for 16 years.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is a nonprofit organization serving 24 hospitals in 22 counties in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center, or to schedule your donation, visit www.medicblood.org.