LMU women outlast visiting Coker Published 10:00 am Friday, February 17, 2023

STAFF REPORT

Alex Smiddy scored 18 points to lift the LMU women’s basketball team to a 56-48 win Saturday over visiting Coker.

Lauren Flowers finished with 13 points, Saquita Joyner added 11 and Geovana Rios had seven rebounds for LMU (15-9, 8-7 SAC).

Valicia Demeritte had 12 points and Hope Richardson finished with seven rebounds for Coker (8-14, 3-11).

LMU women beat E&H

Five LMU players scored in double figures as the Lady Railsplitters beat Emory & Henry 80-64 on Wednesday.

Alexis Schulz scored 17 points and had eight rebounds for LMU. Joyner added 16 points, Jordan Maney added 11 points, Rios finished with 11 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, Smiddy contributed 11 points and Flowers chipped in 10 for the Lady Railsplitters.

Breanna Yarber had 21 points and seven rebounds for Emory & Henry (7-15, 4-10 SAC)