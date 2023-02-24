Mrs. Louella Fergerson, 76 Published 10:07 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Mrs. Louella Fergerson age 76 was born June 21, 1946 and went to be with the Lord on February 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Louella loved her family and her church. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She professed her faith in Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of Cave Springs Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her:

Husband: Herman Fergerson

Father and mother: Reece and Alta Jefferson

Sister: Lorene Caylor

Father-in-law and mother-in-law: William and Frances Fergerson

Brother-in-laws: Wayne Eldridge, Paul Fergerson and Floyd Fergerson

Sister-in-law: Margie Hampton

She is survived by Her:

Daughter and son-in-law: Marie and Jeff Buchanan

Sons and Daughters-in-laws: Mitchell and Misty Fergerson

Michael and Sandy Fergerson

Steve and Crystal Fergerson

Granddaughters: Alisha and Jim Campbell, Lindsey and Jeremy Williams, and Jordan Fergerson

Grandsons: Tyler and Kristy Fergerson, Logan Fergerson, Reece Fergerson and Riley Fergerson

Great grandchildren: Samuel and Andrew Campbell, Mabry and Myles Fergerson, and Luke Williams.

Sister: Linda Eldridge

Sisters-in-law: Jean Bundren and Cecile Fergerson

Brother-in-law: Clyde Caylor

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other friends and relatives.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 5PM till 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kenney Williams and Rev. Daniel Christian officiating.

Music will be provided by Greg Moyers.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday, February 24, 2023, in the Parks Cemetery at 11AM.

Pallbearers: Tyler Fergerson, Logan Fergerson, Reece Fergerson, Riley Fergerson, Dustin Eldridge, and Jeremy Williams.

Honorary Pallbearers: Luke Williams, Myles Fergerson, Samuel Campbell, Andrew Campbell and Clyde Caylor.

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to serve the family