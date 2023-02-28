Neva Rea Snodgrass Edds, 88 Published 4:29 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Neva Rea Snodgrass Edds, 88, of Tazewell, TN, joined the Heavenly roll on February 27, 2023. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Obie Edds, and by her parents, Herman and Minnie Snodgrass. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Ruby Nell Cavin and Claude; brother, James Louis Snodgrass and Patricia; nieces and nephews, Carol Cavin Louthan and Robert, Clark Cavin and Vickie, Tracy Snodgrass, Julie Halcomb and Lee, Rochelle Snodgrass Brooks and David, Jamie Snodgrass and Annie, and Jessie Snodgrass; grandnieces and nephews, Melissa Louthan-Owens, Brittany Louthan Collins, Jordan Short, Chelsea Short, Candace Ball, Courtney Ball, C.J. Snodgrass, Haley Snodgrass and Caleb Cavin; and a host of great-great-nieces and nephews, and other family members She was a lifelong member Ingalls Chapel Church where she served as Treasurer and Sunday School teacher for many years. She spent her working years serving the residents of Lee County, VA through her employment at Shelton Insurance Agency, which lasted over 30 years. She retired to care for her husband and spent her later years supporting and helping her beloved family. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Norman Clark officiating. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, in the Edds Cemetery, located on Alanthus Hill Road in Tazewell, TN. Anyone who would like to travel in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Pallbearers will be Jamie Snodgrass, Jordan Short, Cory Owens, Joshua Collins, Chet LaFontaine and C.J. Snodgrass. Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the Edds family. Neva Rea Snodgrass Edds 1934-