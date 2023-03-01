Eugene Keck, 88 Published 8:55 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Eugene Keck, the son of Foister and Coba (Collns) Keck, was born in Tazewell on January 29, 1935. He was employed 34.5 years with Ford Motor Company. Serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. He wed Lillian Jean McDaniel on November 26, 1955, in Tazewell

Eugene Keck, age 88, of Monroe passed away on Thursday; February 2, 2023 under Elara Hospice Care at Seacrest Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Monroe. His passing was preceded by his parents; his wife: Jean; brother: Bill; sister: Betty Lou; and great grandson: Gary.

He leaves son: Roger; brother: L. M. Keck; three grandchildren: Ryan, Daniel, and Lucas; two great grandchildren: Gavin and Nolan.

His care was entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. Memorials to American Cancer Society. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.