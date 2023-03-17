MEDIC turns 65 Published 11:39 am Friday, March 17, 2023

For 65 years, MEDIC Regional Blood Center has been there during the most critical time in an individual’s life – supplying lifesaving blood. Currently, the nonprofit organization is critically low in O Negative and O Positive blood types. Meanwhile, the organization is gearing up for its 65th anniversary celebration that will commence on March 25 and last throughout the remainder of the year.

MEDIC was founded in 1958 by Dr. Carl Nelson (with sponsorship from the Knoxville Academy of Medicine) as an independent, nonprofit blood center to provide products to area hospitals. Currently, MEDIC serves 24 hospitals in 22 counties in east Tennessee and southwestern Kentucky.

“It’s a great honor to work for an organization with such a treasured history,” said Jim Decker, Chief Executive Officer. “MEDIC continues to thrive in our region and has a great support system through the Board of Directors, directors, managers and amazing staff who collect and process blood product every day.”

As part of the celebration, MEDIC will showcase its history through social media, newsletters and a new online history museum. The organization will also provide special additions to centers through the year to highlight key moments. Later this year, MEDIC will offer expanded operations at the Farragut Donor Center. The Athens center will be moving to a new location as well.

Appointments for donations are preferred, but walk-in donors are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or visit medicblood.org/donate. You may also download the new MEDIC donor app to search for and schedule an appointment at a drive closest to you.

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center, visit the website at www.medicblood.org or contact Director of Communications Kristy Altman at Kaltman@medicblood.org or by phone at 865-805-2008.

MEDIC is a nonprofit organization that offers a Blood Coverage Program that pays the cost of members’ blood supplier processing fees at any hospital in the country. The nonprofit organization is an accredited member of aabb (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks) and America’s Blood Centers (ABC). MEDIC is also a member of the Alliance for Community Transfusion Services (ACTS), Blood Centers of America (BCA) and the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC). The center adheres to all blood product safety regulations established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is licensed by the FDA and the State of Tennessee.