Charles David Harris, 64, formerly of Smithsburg and Hagerstown, MD, and Falling Waters and Kearneysville, WV, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System in his recent hometown of Morristown, TN, after a brief battle with bone cancer.

Born in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Argie Lee Harris and Elbert Otis Harris and the grandson of the late Charles Lewis Harris and Bobbie Mae Chandler Harris.

He was also preceded in death by Sister Vera Darlene Bolden, Aunt Shirley Williams, Uncle Jackie Harris, and Nephews “Little” Donnie Harris and Jason Kersh.

He is survived by his only child Charles “Chuckie” E. Harris (and Lover Rachael Breitenbach) of Frederick, MD and Chuckie’s Mother Tammie Smith and his five siblings: Kenneth Harris (and wife Karla) of Falling Waters, Donald Harris (and wife Tena) of Hagerstown, Deborah Harris (and Lover Leland Weichert) of Kearneysville, Susan Harris Fraker (and Husband Del) of McConnellsburg, PA, and Glenda Harris Mauk (and Husband Benton) of Inwood, WV. He was also the proud grandfather of five grandchildren: Clarrisa, Katelynn, Kristen, Kailani, and Christopher.

He is also survived by his Uncle Ronnie Harris and his special Aunt Barbara Torbett of Knoxville, TN, as well as TN aunts and uncles on his paternal grandfather’s side (Bennie, Maudie, Wanda, and Bill) and numerous other TN, MD, PA, and WV relatives and friends.

Dave was a student at South Hagerstown High School. He was a roofer at Bonded Applicators and elevator repairman at Reid Elevator in Hagerstown, then a painter for Joseph Mauk Jr. Painting of Kearneysville.

He will always be fondly remembered as a real “Mountain Man,” Alison Krauss’ Biggest Fan,” and our beloved “Davey Crockett” on a Harley or at one of her concerts.

Visitation will be held Thursday 3/23/23 from 6-8PM at J. L. Davis Funeral Home (12525 Bradbury Avenue, Smithsburg, MD 21783). Services will be Friday 3/24/23 at 11AM at New Life Christian Ministries (12031 Hopewell Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740). Pastor Ken Harris will officiate. Burial will be in the family plot in Clear Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Dave’s honor to Ken Harris’ church at the address above.

