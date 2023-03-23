Public Records – March 21, 2023 Published 6:00 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

•Jonathan Douglas Seals-domestic assault, interference with E-911

•Pansy Elizabeth Sheckles-(mittimus) failure to complete the jail to work program, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

•Nathan Earl Gilliam-possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license

•William Deontea Skelton-possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to resale, violation of the registration law (improper display of tag)

•Haley Rebecca Gent-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, violation of probation for possession of a schedule I controlled substance, failure to appear for possession of a schedule I controlled substance

•Ronald Charles Dillman-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, theft of property, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

•Robert Wesley Phipps-failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, evading arrest, tampering with evidence, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, violations of probation for possession of a schedule V controlled substance and two counts of driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for nine counts of driving on a revoked license

•Kendall Charles Smith-revoked bond for previous charges of underage consumption and resisting arrest

•Joshua Nathaniel Cable-violation of probation for aggravated robbery

•Justin Wayne Phelps-failure to appear for failure to exercise due care and driving on a suspended license

•Tillman Dwayne Riggs-failure to appear for possession of prohibited weapons, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked license and violations of the light and registration laws

•Chad Daryl Cure-failure to appear for driving on a suspended license, speeding and violation of the registration law

•Drew Bradley Crider-failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

New Tazewell Police Dept.

•Evert Ross Day-four counts fraudulent use of a credit card, one count aggravated burglary

•Chad Allen Green-resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

•Lee Brown-criminal trespassing

•Joshua Dwight Carnes-outstanding state warrant for tampering with evidence

•Johnny Ray Goins-violation of parole, outstanding state warrant for theft of property under $10,000

•Dalton Roznoski-reckless driving

•Judy Robertson-driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law

•Robert Charles Inman Jr.-driving under the influence

•Joel P. Edwards-driving under the influence

•Mary Rebecca Lynn Adams-speeding 55/20, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Debbie Lee Messer-speeding 51/30

•John B. Williams-speeding 63/45

•Clayton Taylor Sexton-speeding 48/30

•Kayla Michelle Harrison-speeding 37/20

• Luther Hurst-speeding- 61/45

•Devinn McKinley Nunn-speeding 46/30

•Angelia M. Helton-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws, driving on a revoked license

•Alex Howard-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) the driver’s license laws

•Aubree Ann Darden-violation of the traffic control device law

•James E. Burgans-driving on a suspended license

•Landon K. Haynes-violation of the vehicle window tinting law

•Dalton J. Boyd-violation of the vehicle window tinting law

Tazewell Police Dept.

•Coy Collins-domestic assault

•Chase Lefevers-domestic assault

•Robert Anthony Ingram-aggravated burglary, theft of property, violation of probation for attempted tampering with evidence

•Andrew Hopson-possession of half a gram of cocaine, driving under the influence, violations of the open container and implied consent laws

•Randy Trevor Ayers-possession of methamphetamine, possession of barbiturates, possession of a schedule II and a schedule III controlled substances, possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest

•Robert Lloyd Deary-possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, violation of the light law failure to appear for driving on a revoked license and violations of the light, registration and financial responsibility laws

•Pablo Tiburcio Lopez-driving under the influence, improper traffic lane change, violation of the driver’s license law

•Robert Malnar-leaving the scene of an accident (with property damage), underage consumption, failure to exercise due care, violation of the driver’s license law

•Richard Alfred Webb-failure to exercise due care

•Randall Allen South-speeding 78/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Lisa Michelle Miller-speeding 66/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Ryan Lee Andrew Milton-speeding 55/35, violation of the address change law

•Cory James Farris-speeding 63/45, violation of the traffic control device law

•Cameron Blake Nole-speeding 76/45

•Lado Berikashvili-speeding 76/45

•Stephen Ray Martin-speeding 75/45

•Roberto Antonio Garcia-speeding 74/45

•Samantha Jude Higgins-speeding 70/45

•Jacob Dylan Ashby-speeding 70/45

•William Ross High-speeding 69/45

•Andrew Clark Blair-speeding 67/45

•Chester Hollifield-speeding 66/45

•Mitchell Herbert Burke-speeding 66/45

•David Richard Fred-speeding 64/45

•Donnie Michael Mustard-speeding 50/35

•Matthew Joseph Franks-speeding 57/45

•Vanessa Hope Hankinson-speeding 56/45

•Callie Taylor-speeding 55/45

•Aaron Seth Edward Daniels-speeding 55/45

• Mickey A. Singleton-speeding 44/35

•Melissa Sue Miller Hoover-violation of the seat belt law

•Peggy Pressnell Hodge-violation of the traffic control device law

•Justin Grey Janeway-violation of the traffic control device law

•Ralph Eugene Ray-violation of the traffic control device law

•Lindsey Keck-driving on a suspended license, violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

•Celia Karin Vandergriff-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

•Isaac Matthew Jones-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

•Susan Shackelford Stowe-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

•Michael Jeffrey Overton-violation of probation for theft under $500, failure to appear for theft under $500

•Gary Michael Thibeault-violations of probation for driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law

•Alan Keith Burress-failure to appear for public intoxication