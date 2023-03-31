Shirlene Brock, 84 Published 11:03 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Shirlene Brock, age 84, of Tazewell, Tennessee was born August 19, 1938 and passed away on Monday March 27, 2023.

Shirlene was a member of Chittum Chapel Missionary Baptist Church since she was 12 years old. She prided her self on loving her family and especially her three grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and sharing her cooking with family and friends. She enjoyed talking and visiting with people. She never met a starnger, and she loved to meet new people and make new friends.

Shirlene was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Martha Bolden, Sisters Mary Lynn

Bolden Smith and Louise Bolden Brooks. Brothers Homer Bolden and Archie Bolden.

Shirlene is survived by her husband of almost 62 years Ross Brock, Daughters Charlotte (Joel) Hopper and Melinda (Robert Bushey) Brock Parker. Grandchildren Averi Parker, Lauryn Hopper, and Lane Hopper. Sister Ella Mae (late husband Jim) Hidlay. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday March 31, 2023 from 6 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday April 1, 2023 at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow in Irish Memorial Gardens.

Minister: Rev. Bill Bull

Singers: Bobbie Arnold, Melissa Short, Noble Short, and Billie Edwards

Pallbearers: Lane Hopper, Tom Edwards, Noble Short, Robert Bushey, Rodney Bolden, Bob Searfoss, Jason Woodruff, and Ben Woodruff

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements