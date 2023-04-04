Area Happenings Published 12:44 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

APRIL 24

• Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly board of directors’ meeting on April 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at its New Tazewell office located at 420 Straight Creek Road.

MAY 1-6

• Claiborne County Public Library Spring Book & Yard Sales will be held the week of May 1-6 in the basement of the building. Hours are: Monday – Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hardcover and Audio Books, movies, music and puzzles $1 each; paperbacks and magazines 10 cents each; trade books 50 cents each. Everything is sold ‘as is’ cash only. The fundraiser is hosted by The Friends of the Claiborne County Public Library.

• New Tazewell United Methodist Church website can be accessed by logging onto: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/new-tazewell-united-methodist/7280395/.

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).