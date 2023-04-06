Cumberland Gap drops 2 to Union County Published 5:30 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

Cumberland Gap had a rough time this week with visiting Union County which swept two games Monday and Tuesday by a combined scored of 35-5.

On Monday, Union had 13 hits in a 20-0 win over The Panthers. Brady Stinett earned the win. Gibbs Cochran took the loss for Cumberland Gap. Asher Hatfield, Cochran, Hudson Harris and Tate Murphy each got a hite for the Panthers.

The next day, Union got 14 more hits in a 15-5 win.

Cumberland Gap finished with 11 hits, including Devin Byrd’s home run in the fourth inning. Harris, Cochran and Byrd had two hits each for the Panthers. Cumberland Gap pitcher Andy Osborne took the loss, giving up 12 runs on 13 hits, striking in three and two-thirds innings.