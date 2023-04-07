Mr. Buster Leon Cole, 82 Published 2:37 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Mr. Buster Leon Cole, age 82, of New Tazewell, TN., was born February 3, 1940 and passed away on April 6, 2023 at Claiborne Nursing Home.

Buster was a member of Midway Baptist Church.

Buster was the son of the late Arville ‘Doc’ Cole and Dottie Cole. He ran New Tazewell Barber Shop for 64 years.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Virginia Cole. Sons Bruce Cole of Kingsport, TN and Christopher Cole of Bentonville, AR. Uncle R,E. Stiner. Sisters-in-law Joan (Steve) Campbell and Carol (J.M.) Bailey. As well as a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday April 11, 2023 from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be Wednesday April 12, 2023 at 11 AM in the Fairview Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Kenny Cole

Singers: Dave Cole and Stephanie Cole

Pallbearers: Kevin Ingle, Alex Sorke, Ken Foxx, Steve Campbell, J.M. Bailey, and Mike Gilbert