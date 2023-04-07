Vol Village Music Festival artists set for April 15 Orange & White game Published 1:23 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

UT Athletics

The first-ever Vol Village Music Festival presented by Miller Lite and Twisted Tea leading into the Orange & White Game on Saturday, April 15 is set and will be headlined by top 50 Billboard country charts artist Matt Stillwell as well as Knoxville native Emily Ann Roberts.

The Vol Village Music Festival presented by Miller Lite and Twisted Tea, located in Lot 9 and hosted by VFL DJ Sterl the Pearl, will feature food trucks, sponsor activations and fun activities for all ages from noon-2 p.m. A pep rally featuring the Pride of the Southland Pep Band and Tennessee

Spirit Squads will kick off the Vol Village festivities at noon before the artists take the stage.

The Orange & White Game is slated for a 2:30 p.m. start in Neyland Stadium.

Stillwell’s debut single “Shine” was top 25 on the iTunes Country chart and top 50 on the Billboard country rankings. His song, “I’m a Vol for Life Y’all,” has garnered over 1 million streams and over 400,000 plays on Apple Music. His current release, “Hey Dad,” written as a tribute to his late father, has generated over one million streams and over 40 million collective video views.

Roberts was a contestant on NBC’s The Voice where she became a finalist on season nine as a member of team Blake Shelton. In 2018, she released her first single “Stuck on Me and You,” which charted in the top 40 on iTunes.

Admission to the Orange & White Game is $5 for non-premium seats, and all proceeds will count as a contribution to the My All Campaign. All seats can be secured now at AllVols.com or by calling the UT Athletic Ticket Office at (865) 656-1200. All open sections of the bowl of Neyland Stadium will be general admission seating.

Due to limited seating, fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. All tickets will be digital and can be accessed via a mobile device—identical to the regular season.

The south end of Neyland Stadium will be closed as progress continues on several fan experience enhancements. Sections G through Q and GG through QQ will be closed, as well as gates 1 through 12.

Fans can access general admission seating of Neyland Stadium through the following gates: 13, 14, 15-A, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22 and 23. The stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect, and gates will open at 1 p.m.

On-campus parking lots will open at 7 a.m. Free public parking will be available at the following lots:

• Ag Campus with free shuttles running to and from; begins at 11:30 a.m.

• G10 Garage via Neyland Dr. entry

• 11th Street Garage at 1100 Cumberland Ave.

• White Avenue Garage at 1621 White Ave.

• G17 Garage at 1800 Lake Ave.