Area Happenings

APRIL 16

• Liberty Missionary Baptist Church will host featured Youth Groups on April 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m. that include: Straight Creek, Rev. Randy Jones, Pastor; Springdale, Rev. John Hatfield, Pastor; Young’s Chapel, Rev. Kenny Clark, Pastor; Oak Grove, Rev. Waylon Meyers, Pastor; and Seals Chapel, Rev. Scott Morris, Pastor. Everyone is welcome to attend. Dennis Buchanan, song leader; Rev. Jeremy Buchanan, Pastor.

APRIL 22

• National Prescription Take-Back Day will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on April 22 at the Clearfork Community Institute in Clairfield during Earth Day & Resource Fair/Drug Take-Back Day. Stand in the Gap Coalition will be on hand to assist. Those wishing to dispose of meds may do so year-around at the Claiborne Justice Center or at Tazewell City Hall Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

APRIL 24

• Third Annual ‘Walk for Victims’ sponsored by the Office of Attorney General for the 8th Judicial District will begin in Claiborne County at 9 a.m. on April 24 at the Harrogate City Park. The five-county event is part of the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week 2023.

• Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly board of directors’ meeting on April 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at its New Tazewell office located at 420 Straight Creek Road.

MAY 1-6

• Claiborne County Public Library Spring Book & Yard Sales will be held the week of May 1-6 in the basement of the building. Hours are: Monday – Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hardcover and Audio Books, movies, music and puzzles $1 each; paperbacks and magazines 10 cents each; trade books 50 cents each. Everything is sold ‘as is’ cash only. The fundraiser is hosted by The Friends of the Claiborne County Public Library.

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

• Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721