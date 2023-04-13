Imogene Tighe, 81 Published 12:58 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

Imogene Tighe, age 81, of Tazewell, went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2023. She was a dedicated woman of Faith and was saved at Elm Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Sneedville, Tennessee. Upon retirement to Tennessee, she moved her letter to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church in Tazewell. A devoted mother, sister, and grandmother, Imogene was known for her steady and selfless spirit. As a young woman, she ventured beyond her hometown in Claiborne County to support her father as he traveled for work. During these travels, Imogene met and fell in love with Robert Tighe. The young couple dedicated themselves to raising a family and their life-long careers caring for the mentally ill at Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville, Maryland.

Imogene rose to a leadership position at Springfield, where she coordinated the care and nutrition of thousands of resident patients during her tenure. She was deeply admired by her staff and the entire hospital community, earning accommodations from the Governor of Maryland for her remarkable fifty years of service. After her retirement, Imogene returned to Claiborne County and filled her days with nature and the company of her beloved siblings. An accomplished cook, Imogene loved feeding people and hosting spirited gatherings in her home atop Cinniamon Hill. Throughout her life, she maintained a passion for reading and writing poetry. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brianna Tighe of Sykesville, Maryland; mother and father, Edna and Ben Cinniamon of Tazewell; brother Frank Cinniamon of Tazewell; and sister Helen Phillips of Cleveland, Tennessee.

She is survived by her sons, Shaun Tighe of Tazewell, Mike (Lisa) Tighe of Westminster, Maryland, and Robert (Sue) Tighe of Westminster, Maryland; grandchildren, Barbara (Ben) Tighe, Kevin Tighe, Gregory (Jacie) Williams, Michael (Jen) Frazier, Matthew Frazier; and five great-grandchildren; brothers Ken (Nellie) Cinniamon and Eddie (Cathy) Cinniamon; sisters Audrey (Parlon) Widner of Tazewell, Bennie (Ray) Carter of New Tazewell, Mildred (Wayland) Ramsey of Tazewell, and Debbie Cinniamon of Tazewell; along with a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday April 10, 2023 from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be Tuesday April 11, 2023 at 11 AM in the Liberty Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Jeremy Buchanan

Pallbearers: Michael Tigh, Ben Cinniamon, Ray Carter, Wayland Ramsey, Jimmy Williams, and Harold Bolden

Singers: The Bunch Family

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements