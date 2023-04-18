Area Happenings Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

COMPILED BY JAN RUNIONS

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

APRIL 22

• National Prescription Take-Back Day will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on April 22 at the Clearfork Community Institute in Clairfield during Earth Day & Resource Fair/Drug Take-Back Day. Stand in the Gap Coalition will be on hand to assist. Those wishing to dispose of meds may do so year-around at the Claiborne Justice Center or at Tazewell City Hall Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

APRIL 24

• Third Annual ‘Walk for Victims’ sponsored by the Office of Attorney General for the 8th Judicial District will begin in Claiborne County at 9 a.m. on April 24 at the Harrogate City Park. The five-county event is part of the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week 2023.

• Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly board of directors’ meeting on April 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at its New Tazewell office located at 420 Straight Creek Road.

MAY 1-6

• Claiborne County Public Library Spring Book & Yard Sales will be held the week of May 1-6 in the basement of the building. Hours are: Monday – Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hardcover and Audio Books, movies, music and puzzles $1 each; paperbacks and magazines 10 cents each; trade books 50 cents each. Everything is sold ‘as is’ cash only. The fundraiser is hosted by The Friends of the Claiborne County Public Library.

• New Tazewell United Methodist Church website can be accessed by logging onto: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/new-tazewell-united-methodist/7280395/

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).