Pineville woman arrested on multiple charges Published 2:37 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

On April 13, Bell County Deputy Jody Risner arrested a Pineville woman suspected of arson and served her with other charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rosemary Mosley, 69, started a fire with the intent of destroying or damaging the home of Terri and Ronnie Blevins.

At 12:29am Sunday, March 5, the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire located in Jenson Hollow just off Highway 221. The fire department contained the blaze to one room. During the investigation, Mosley was alleged to have been seen on camera setting the fire.

Risner also served warrants on Mosley for charges incurred 2021.

She was charged with 3rd degree terroristic threatening in April 2021.

In August 2021, a man from the same family stated to responding officers that Mosley threatened she would “burn his home”, which caused her to be charged with another 3rd degree terroristic threatening offense.

In September 2021, Mosley and her husband were traveling on Highway 221 at approximately 20 mph when another woman from the same family attempted to pass them in a designated passing zone. It was then that the Mosley’s vehicle swerved not letting her pass and attempted to run the woman off the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office. As the woman turned to go to her grandmother’s home in Jenson, the Mosely’s vehicle blocked the bridge causing her reasonable apprehension of imminent physical injury, according to the sheriff’s office. Mosley was determined to be the driver of the vehicle.

Mosely was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center where she was charged with arson – 1st degree and served the warrants for menacing and two counts of 3rd degree terroristic threatening. She is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.