LMU netter named SAC’s top freshman
Published 12:39 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023
NEWS RELEASE
Alexandru Giurea has been voted the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Tennis Freshman of the Year, and he and Thom Herman were voted Third Team Singles, the league office announced Wednesday.
In a vote of the league’s head coaches, Giurea, a freshman out of Petrosani, Romania, earned the honors after finishing 13-8 at No. 1 singles and 9-11 in doubles, playing mostly in the No. 1 slot.
Hermans, a junior out of Doorwerth, Netherlands, went 15-6 in singles play overall, including 12-5 in the No. 2 spot in the lineup, to earn the recognition.
Giurea, Hermans and the Lincoln Memorial men’s tennis team are scheduled to play No. 3 seed Carson-Newman in the quarterfinals of the SAC Tournament at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, S.C., on Thursday at 2 p.m.
2023 SAC Men’s Tennis Conference
First Team Doubles
Gabriel Constantino/Edis Nokic, Wingate
Nemanja Subanovic/Marco Jalalian, Tusculum
Florian Walcher/Carlo Rosselini, Wingate
Second Team Doubles
Mateo Bivol / Laurenz Grabia, Newberry
Luka Brown/Hugo Nossler, Wingate
Marnix Van Dalen /Lars Hordijk, Carson-Newman
Third Team Doubles
Aaron Cabo/Greyson Doscotch, Anderson
Kenta Kondou/Nathan Matsuguma, Tusculum
Juan Sengariz/Julian Kenzlers, Anderson
First Team Singles
Rhodri Atkinson, Tusculum
Mateo Bivol, Newberry
Gabriel Constantino, Wingate
Marc Janse, Carson-Newman
Juan Sengariz, Anderson
Florian Walcher, Wingate
Second Team Singles
Jonas Grasmueck, Wingate
Gjorgji Jankulovski, Carson-Newman
Kenta Kondou, Tusculum
Edis Nokic, Wingate
Nemanja Subanovic, Tusculum
Marnix Van Dalen, Carson-Newman
Third Team Singles
Diego Arzaluz, Limestone
Frank Bonacia, Tusculum
Alexandru Giurea, Lincoln Memorial
Laurenz Grabia, Newberry
Thom Hermans, Lincoln Memorial
Ramiro Rincon Hernandez, Limestone
Player of the Year
Mateo Bivol, Newberry
Freshman of the Year
Alexandru Giurea, Lincoln Memorial
Coach of the Year
Derrick Taylor, Wingate