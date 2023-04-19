LMU netter named SAC’s top freshman Published 12:39 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Alexandru Giurea has been voted the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Tennis Freshman of the Year, and he and Thom Herman were voted Third Team Singles, the league office announced Wednesday.

In a vote of the league’s head coaches, Giurea, a freshman out of Petrosani, Romania, earned the honors after finishing 13-8 at No. 1 singles and 9-11 in doubles, playing mostly in the No. 1 slot.

Hermans, a junior out of Doorwerth, Netherlands, went 15-6 in singles play overall, including 12-5 in the No. 2 spot in the lineup, to earn the recognition.

Giurea, Hermans and the Lincoln Memorial men’s tennis team are scheduled to play No. 3 seed Carson-Newman in the quarterfinals of the SAC Tournament at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, S.C., on Thursday at 2 p.m.

2023 SAC Men’s Tennis Conference

First Team Doubles

Gabriel Constantino/Edis Nokic, Wingate

Nemanja Subanovic/Marco Jalalian, Tusculum

Florian Walcher/Carlo Rosselini, Wingate

Second Team Doubles

Mateo Bivol / Laurenz Grabia, Newberry

Luka Brown/Hugo Nossler, Wingate

Marnix Van Dalen /Lars Hordijk, Carson-Newman

Third Team Doubles

Aaron Cabo/Greyson Doscotch, Anderson

Kenta Kondou/Nathan Matsuguma, Tusculum

Juan Sengariz/Julian Kenzlers, Anderson

First Team Singles

Rhodri Atkinson, Tusculum

Mateo Bivol, Newberry

Gabriel Constantino, Wingate

Marc Janse, Carson-Newman

Juan Sengariz, Anderson

Florian Walcher, Wingate

Second Team Singles

Jonas Grasmueck, Wingate

Gjorgji Jankulovski, Carson-Newman

Kenta Kondou, Tusculum

Edis Nokic, Wingate

Nemanja Subanovic, Tusculum

Marnix Van Dalen, Carson-Newman

Third Team Singles

Diego Arzaluz, Limestone

Frank Bonacia, Tusculum

Alexandru Giurea, Lincoln Memorial

Laurenz Grabia, Newberry

Thom Hermans, Lincoln Memorial

Ramiro Rincon Hernandez, Limestone

Player of the Year

Mateo Bivol, Newberry

Freshman of the Year

Alexandru Giurea, Lincoln Memorial

Coach of the Year

Derrick Taylor, Wingate