Public Records Published 1:21 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Robert Carrow-possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, driving on a suspended license

• Raymond Browning-interfering with an investigation, driving under the influence, speeding, reckless driving, fleeing the scene of an accident, fleeing and evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, two counts violations of the traffic control device law

• Samantha Epperson-theft involving merchandise under $1,000, violation of probation for theft under $1,000

• Tommy Gambrel-possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing

• Sabrina Asher-possession of methamphetamine

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Jazzman Ruiz-possession of a police scanner, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for resale, possession of a controlled substance for resale, possession of a controlled substance inside a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Kenneth B. Cinnamon-possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for resale, possession of a controlled substance for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, violation of the registration law

• Dakota Sweat-driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the light law

• Shannon Leighann Saylor-possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, speeding 41/30

• John Joseph Hayes-speeding 52/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Willis Siler Daugherty Jr.-speeding 64/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Curtis T. Croley-speeding 62/45, violations of the vehicle window tinting, registration (expired, improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

• Jessica Jean Russell-speeding 47/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Crissa Teera Zachery-speeding 61/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Johnny L. Leonard-speeding 46/30, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Joshua Clayton Vanoster-speeding 60/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Cassandra Nicole Kitts-speeding 45/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Kayla M. Lane-speeding 54/30

• Susan M. Smith-speeding 67/45

• Michael R. Duval Jr.-speeding 65/45

• April Daniel Singleton-speeding 50/30

• Deseray Nicole Hurst-speeding 45/30

• Hillary Grace Love-speeding 45/30

• Paul William Shoemaker-violation of the traffic control device law

• Joyce McVey-violation of the vehicle parking law

• Sharron D. Fultz-driving on a revoked license, failure to yield traffic right of way

• Wayne Joseph Frazee-driving on a revoked license

• Teddy C. Miller-public intoxication

• Gary L. Bunch-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Jonathan Noe-aggravated domestic assault

• Randall Poore-domestic assault

• Danny King Jr.-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of marijuana, violations of the noise (stereos/mufflers) and driver’s license (must carry/exhibit) laws

• George Eldridge-possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, driving on a suspended license

• Robert Bussell-possession of methamphetamine

• Angel Stigall-possession of marijuana

• Edward Frank Traganos-failure to exercise due care

• Michael Randall Helton-failure to exercise due care

• Woody Lee Boyd-speeding 70/45, violation of the registration law

• William Allen Pierce-speeding 67/45, violation of the registration law

• Noorpreet Sadheora-speeding 67/45

• Anthony Taylor Overway-speeding 56/35, violation of the registration law

• Thomas Gerald McMurtrie-speeding 51/35, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Timothy Wayne Long-speeding 72/45

• Luis J. Velasquez-speeding 71/45

• Linda Marie Burns-speeding 71/45

• Erick Darnell Jones-speeding 68/45

• Sandra Bennett-speeding 67/45

• Jose Luis Castillo Grijalua-speeding 67/45

• Wilma Smith Gray-speeding 67/45

• Robert Raymond Widner-speeding 66/45

• Mark Anthony Danford-speeding 66/45

• Ashley Joanne Morris-speeding 66/45

• Tiffany Marie Hughett-speeding 65/45

• Jamie Paul Saye-speeding 65/45

• Dave Allen Blagg-speeding 65/45

• Danny Delion Coffey-speeding 65/45

• Herbert Mitchell Burke-speeding 65/45

• Dustin James Solomon-speeding 65/45

• Joseph Alan Lear-speeding 64/45

• Kellie Renee Bolton-speeding 54/35

• Ricky Lewis Hatfield III-speeding 63/45

• Leann Masters-speeding 62/45

• Darius Lamar Duncan-speeding 52/35

• Laranda Nicole Jackson-speeding 51/35

• Ryan Austin Collins-speeding 49/35

• Michael Anthony Derek Brown-speeding 43/30

• Billy Ray Clontz-speeding 57/45

• Dong Keun Kimi-speeding 57/45

• Edmond David Morgan-speeding 55/45

• Mark Allen Smith-speeding 55/45

• Ray Douglas Kibert-violations of the traffic control device, registration and financial responsibility laws

• Bonnie Mae Harris-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jennifer Leann Daniels-violation of the traffic control device law

• Seprina Kay Coggins-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Melissa Brock-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Diana Ford-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Cody Sherman Hatfield-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Kaitlyn Hatfield-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Kelsey Jo Hurst-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Grant Howard Johnson-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Amanda Leann Yeary-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Donnie Bishop-disorderly conduct