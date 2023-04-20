Danny Rolly Patterson, 66 Published 10:36 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Danny Rolly Patterson, age 66, of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, passed away April 17, 2023 at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital.

He was born February 6, 1957 to the late R.S. and Bobbie Patterson in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Danny, a longtime truck driver, had an affection and love for Peterbilt trucks. He was an avid and true fan of the UT Vols. He loved to pull for his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. He was a family man and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Most of all Danny loved the Lord.

In addition to his parent, he was preceded in death by his wife Lena Patterson, brothers Doug Barnard and Rex Barnard, and niece Cynthia Barnard.

Left to cherish his memory, son Rusty (Candy) Patterson, daughter Meranda Patterson, brother Jimmy Patterson, grandchildren MecKenzie Cowell, Briley Saylor, Mason York, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

All services for Mr. Patterson will be private.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored serve the Patterson Family.

