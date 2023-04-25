Claiborne County 4-H Beef Show Published 11:16 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

1 of 2

By JENNIFER VENABLE GILBERT

Claiborne County Extension Agent

The Claiborne County 4-H Beef Show took place April 14 at the Claiborne County Fairgrounds livestock barn. The steer show started the evening with five classes of steer broken into classes by weight from 392 pounds to 1,275 pounds. The Class 1 winner was Easton Chittum, Class 2 winner was Marlee Patterson, Class 3 winner was Brantley Johnston, Class 4 winner was Jocelyn Essary with second place going to Brantley Johnston, and Class 5 winner was Jamison Johnston. Jamison Johnston won Grand Champion Steer, Jocelyn Essary won Reserve Champion Steer, Brantley Johston won third overall steer (Class 3 winner), Brantley Johnston won fourth overall (Class 4, 2nd place steer) and Marlee Patterson won fifth overall steer.

Next was our Showmanship classes. Senior High (ninth-12th grade) winner was Jessie Davis and second place was J.D. Davis. Junior High (seventh-eighth grade) winner was Marlee Patterson and second place was Jocelyn Essary. Junior (fifth-sixth grade) winner was Brantley Johnston. Explorer (fourth grade) winner was Jamison Johnston, 2nd place was Sophia Honeycutt, third place was Ellie Beck, and 4th place was Easton Chittum. One of the highlights of our County Show is our Little Britches show, we had 10 Little Britches participants and with a generation donation, each little britches participant received a ribbon and $20 for participating.

Then we started the Registered Heifer show. Registered Hereford: We had two classes with single entries by Ellie Beck, therefore Ellie won Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer. Registered Shorthorn: We had one class with two entries, JD Davis won 1st in class and Grand Champion Shorthorn Heifer, while Jessie Davis won 2nd in class and Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer. Registered Shorthorn Plus: We had on class with two entries, Sophia Honeycutt won first in class and Grand Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer, while JD Davis won second in class and Reserve Shorthorn Plus Heifer. Commercial Heifer Show: We had two classes with single entries, Jamison Johnston won Grand Champion Commercial Heifer with his Class 2 winner and Brantley Johnston won Reserve Commercial Heifer with his Class 1 winner. Sophia Honeycutt won Supreme Champion Heifer with her Shorthorn Plus, Ellie Beck won Reserve Supreme Heifer with her Class 1 Hereford winner, Jamison Johnston won third overall with his Commercial heifer, Ellie Beck won fourth overall with her Class 2 Hereford winner, and Jessie Davis won fifth overall with the Shorthorn Plus reserve champion.

To end the show, we gave out our Specialty Awards: Herdsman Award went to J.D. Davis, Farm Bred & Fed Heifer went to J.D. Davis, Farm Bred & Fed Steer went to Marlee Patterson, and this year we had 7 New Exhibitor Awards that went to J.D. Davis, Jessie Davis, Marlee Patterson, Jamison Johnston, Sophia Honeycutt, Ellie Beck, and Easton Chittum. We want to congratulate all of our exhibitors on a great show. We are very Blessed to see so many New Exhibitors join our program this year. We would like to thank Mayor Joe Brooks for coming out to join us and present our Top 5 Steer and Heifer winners with County Certificates. We also had a wonderful crowd attend this year and we appreciate all of the support we receive within our community for our 4-H programs and our 4-H members. We want to say “Thank You”, to Kollin Johnson for coming out to judge our county show. We also want to thank our Sponsors who donate to our program to help pay for awards and premiums that are presented to our exhibitors, Claiborne County Farm Bureau, Claiborne Livestock Association, and Tennessee Cattleman’s Association.