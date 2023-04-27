Theft, vandalism threaten Pine Mountain HillClimb Published 3:21 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

During the weekend of the April 22-23, someone stole a generator and other equipment from Pine Mountain State Park that was to be used for the Pine Mountain HillClimb event.

A group of volunteers that included Mayor Scott Madon worked Sunday morning to find a contractor who could repair the fiber optic cables that had been cut during the incident so the event could continue.

“We put out a post on social media trying to find someone who could repair the cables,” Madon said. “We had several people call, and a couple of them went up there and repaired it and was able to get them started back up.

“It’s kind of embarrassing that these folks come here from all over the world, I mean we probably had people represented from 14 different states and Canada, and it’s just sad. It’s the third year we’ve had it, and we’ve never had any issues.

“Not only did they steal the generator, they stole the score board, which was roughly 7 feet tall,” said Madon.

According to Madon, there were no cameras set up on the course, and cameras along U.S. 25E, a road the suspects likely would have taken when they left, have revealed nothing, police said.

There is a reward of up to $1,500 for information and conviction of whoever stole the equipment. Any information given is completely anonymous. Anyone with information is asked to call Pineville Police at 606-337-2207.