Mary Ann (Dooley) Wilcox, 83 Published 1:18 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Mary Ann (Dooley) Wilcox, age 83, of Crown Point, TN, formerly of New Tazewell, TN was born February 27, 1940 and passed away Friday April 28, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was saved at an early age and was a member of Watson Chapel American Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Tay Wilcox, parents, Marshall and Nell Dooley and sister Betty Dooley Surber.

She is survived by sons: Gary Wilcox, Larry (Barbara) Wilcox, and Ricky (Tracy)Wilcox.

Granddaughters: Leslie and Anthony Primm; Kacie and David Parks, Tabitha Wilcox, Jordan and Adam Hughes, Samantha and Angelo Pasquinelli, and Amanda Wilcox; 4 Great Grandchildren, Linkoln and Emberly Hughes; Evelynn and Madison Primm.

Brothers: R.M. (Euna) Dooley and Milton (Lilian) Dooley.

Sister-in-law: Karen Wilcox Monroe; one special Niece Diane Terrell.

The family will receive friends Friday May 5, 2023 from 5 until 8 P.M. at Coffey Funeral Home with funeral service Saturday May 6, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Irish Memorial Gardens.

Minister: Brother Tommy Russell; Singers: Living Water.

Pallbearers: Randy Dooley, Rodney Dooley, Benjamin Monroe, Anthony Primm, David Parks and Angelo Pasqinelli.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.