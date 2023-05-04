Candidates for new school director face interviews in open forum Published 3:12 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

Four candidates have been chosen to compete for the position as the next director of schools. The interviews will be open to the public in an open forum setting.

The school district is fast-tracking the selection process in order to have their person in place in time for the new fiscal year. The position was advertised on the Claiborne County Schools Facebook page in mid-April. It is unclear just when the position was first advertised for the application process.

The school board choices have been narrowed down to four individuals – Meredith Arnold, Lynn Barnard, Melissa Brock and Richard Gambrel.

Each person will be allowed time to highlight their credentials and achievements while answering questions from the board. The public will then be allowed to submit questions as well.

The forum will be held on May 8, beginning at 5 p.m. inside the multi-purpose room at Cumberland Gap High School.

The next director of schools will be taking over from Interim Director Bob Oakes. Oakes, who is also the school safety director, has been filling in since the abrupt departure of former Director of Schools Linda Keck.