$80,000 food drop happening May 6 Published 3:08 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The Knoxville-based nonprofit organization Compassion Ministries is putting the final touches on a massive food drop of nearly $80,000 in value for distribution on Saturday, May 6.

The drop will occur at the Claiborne High School via a drive-thru service in the back parking lot near the gymnasium.

The drop is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and run until the food is gone.

The event is part of the organization’s “Hunger in the Mountains” program.

“We always look forward to doing these distributions in Claiborne County,” said Robin Roland with Compassion Ministries.

The organization began in 2009 as a multi-outreach initiative of Cornerstone Church and its mission to demonstrate the love and teachings of Jesus Christ by feeding the hungry and otherwise helping those in need. The ministry is a volunteer effort that has mushroomed into its own independent, nonprofit organization.

Compassion Ministries has grown to include Grace & Glory Fellowship, Christ Covenant Church and Community Church at Tellico Village.

Nearly all the remote food distributions are operated in the Appalachian or Cumberland Mountain counties in east Tennessee. The nonprofit organization partners with Second Harvest Food Bank, the Tennessee Valley Authority and United Healthcare in its food distribution program.

These mobile pantries typically serve from 250 to 500 families and distribute 10,000-20,000 pounds of food during each event.