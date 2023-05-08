Area Happenings Published 5:46 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

• The Claiborne County Historical & Genealogy Society will be celebrating Historic Preservation during the month of May with free tours of the Old Jail every Saturday (May 6, 13 , 20, 27) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The jail is located on Hwy. 25E between First Century Bank and Cash Express. This year’s Preservation Month theme is ‘People Saving Places’—a month-long, celebratory high-five to all who do a great work of saving places and inspiring others to do the same. Drop by and see how the oldest freestanding jail in the state of Tennessee and third oldest in the country is being preserved. Members will be available to talk with you about the history of the jail, Claiborne county and family genealogy. Tours will continue on June 17, June 24 and July 1. For more info, call the office at 423-526-5737. Email your research questions to cchgs_info@yahoo.com. CCHGS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of Claiborne County. Please mail your tax deductible contributions or annual membership dues to: CCHGS, PO Box 32: Tazewell, TN 37879.

MAY 12

• The Annual Claiborne County 60+ Health Fair will be held on May 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pump Springs Church, located at 225 Pump Springs Rd. in Harrogate. This event will include free health screenings, resources, door prizes, great information and lots of free stuff.

MAY 13

• The Powell Valley Masonic Lodge No. 488 is hosting its annual Old Fashion Country Breakfast on May 13 at the Servolution Kitchen located adjacent to the Powell Valley Middle School in Speedwell. Tickets are $10 at the door. The menu is all you can eat gravy & biscuits, country ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, coffee, milk and juice. All proceeds go to the Masonic Scholarship Fund and other Masonic Charities.

MAY 28

• Burch Cemetery Memorial Day Service will be held on May 28 beginning at 11a.m. with singing and preaching. The annual financial report will be given at that time. If you are unable to attend, and you would like to make a donation, send your donation to: Burch Cemetery Trust Fund; c/o Becky Gordon; PO Box 732; New Tazewell, TN 37824. Or you can make a donation at First Century Bank to the Burch Cemetery Trust Fund. All donations are greatly appreciated for the upkeep of the cemetery.

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

• Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is seeking donations for its upkeep for the current year. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Road; Speedwell TN 37870.

• Greer Cemetery is in need of donations to cover the mowing and maintenance. All donations are greatly appreciated and may be sent to Travis Smith; 1033 Straight Creek Road, New Tazewell, TN 37825

• Bethel Cemetery needs donations to pay for mowing. Anyone with loved ones buried in the cemetery is asked to do all they can to make sure the cemetery is maintained. Send all donations to: Aileen Campbell; 2850 Cave Springs Road; Tazewell, TN 37879

• Woods-Cosby Cemetery is asking for donations to help pay for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. All donations can be sent to either Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Road; Tazewell, TN 37879 or to the Woods-Cosby Cemetery Fund at Commercial Bank in New Tazewell. For more info, call 423-626-3620.