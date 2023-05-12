County could be in ‘hot water’ for untimely budget submission Published 3:18 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

The county could get a severe whacking of the wrist for the untimely submission of the new fiscal year budget. Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks along with the 21 members of the Claiborne Commission were warned last year not to be late in turning in an adopted budget to the Division of Local Government Finance.

Director Betsy Knotts addressed her concerns in a letter dated Aug. 18, 2022. In the letter, she pointed out that the Claiborne County Budget was adopted on July 18 and filed with her office on July 27.

“Please ensure next year’s budget is adopted prior to the beginning of the fiscal year. Please be aware that budgets that are not filed with our office within two months of the beginning of the fiscal year will not be approved by our office. Pursuant to state law, the county may not issue debt or financing obligations without an approved budget from our office. The annual budget must be adopted prior to the beginning of the budget year and submitted to our office within 15 days of its adoption for the county to be eligible to receive the annual budget certificate: tncot.cc/budgetcertificates,” reads the letter, in part.

The new fiscal year budget could very well take the commissioners quite some time to review, especially with the dual proposal to either raise the property tax rate from $2 per $100 of assessed value to $2.50 or go with the latter $2.30. If the second one is chosen, a tandem wheel tax of either $25 or $50 per vehicle, per year will need to be meted out, taking additional time. The commission will have to hold a public hearing before the second reading of the wheel tax resolution can be done.

Other considerations like salary increases for the various county office workers and upticks in landfill fees to name just a couple will need time to sort out.

In order to be in compliance with Knotts’ concerns, the commission has until June 30 to adopt the new budget or risk losing the ability to pay the county’s bills.

Another of Knotts’ concerns was that funds gleaned from last year’s American Rescue Plan Act (Fund 127 – COVID-ARP) be spent wisely and within regulations.

“The governing body budgeted the use (of) American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. This budget approval is not an approval for a planned use of the ARP funds, and the county, with the assistance of its attorney, should determine that the planned use complies with federal regulations concerning the use of ARP funds. ARP funds spent contrary to federal regulations must be returned. ARP funds are non-recurring and should only be used for one-time expenses. When purchasing capital items, ongoing maintenance and operating expenses should be analyzed to show future demand on recurring revenues,” continues the letter.

Knotts states in her letter that county expenditures exceeded appropriations in the General Fund – Other Operations/Industrial Development and the School Federal Projects Fund in particular. She warned that the governing body needs to maintain close watch to ensure that the county stays within budgeting appropriations. Knotts made reference to the latest audit in which the school system’s federal projects fund showed a deficit of $45,664 in unassigned fund balance.

“The deficit occurred because the grant reimbursements were not requested in a timely manner….Overseeing cash inflows and outflows is essential to cash management,” reads the letter.

Knotts said the hallmark of a structurally sound budget is the inclusion of sufficient revenues that can be relied on every year to pay recurring expenditures required for normal governmental operations.