WSCC students earn degrees, certificates Published 4:00 am Friday, May 12, 2023

The recent Spring Commencement at Walters State Community College celebrated the hard work its Claiborne County students achieved in attaining their degrees and certificates. Some 824 parchments were distributed during the event. Of course, the actual certificates and degrees will be contingent upon the successful completion of coursework for the spring semester and, in some cases, also the summer session.

Following is the list of graduates from Claiborne County along with their degrees:

From Cumberland Gap, Sarah Chumley, AS Agri-Animal Science; Billie Gerding, AAS Nursing. From Harrogate, Amy Nicole McCorkel, AAS Nursing; Kaylee Mize, AS Criminal Justice; Shawn Braden Owens, AS History; John William Wilder, AS Mechanical Engineering; Alexander M. Loveless, AA Theatre Arts. From New Tazewell, Logan Brinkley, AAS Respiratory Care; RaeEllen Coffey, AS General Studies; Morgan O. Hughes, A S General Studies; Joshua D. Menza, AS General Studies; Alyssa Nichole Miles, AS General Studies; Lauran Kelsy Munsey, AS General Studies; Megan Scott, AS Health Sciences; Kaitlyn Elizabeth West, AS Psychology; Trinity Jordan Arnold, AS History; Lucy Caroline Shockley, AS History; Blake T. Ellis, AS Political Science; Morgan Elizabeth Stevens, CER Adv Emergency Med Tech; Jonathan Andrew Malone, CER Basic Law Enforcement Off. From Speedwell, Emily Paige McNew, AS General Studies; Jonathan Graves, AS Physical Ed Health and Rec; Ethan Marsee, AS Theatre Arts; Caleb Keck, Tazewell, AAS Physical Therapist Asst. From Tazewell, Harley Ann Runions AS Agriculture; Mary Elizabeth Chumley, AS General Studies; Isaiah D. McDonald, AS General Studies; Chelsey Lynne Large, AS Health Sciences; Haylea Helton, AS Pre-Dental Hygiene; Allison McCorkel, AS Business Admin; Haley Morgan Mahan, AS Psychology; Hope M. Noah, CER Medical Coding; Pamela Richardson, CER Medical Ins Specialist; Bridgett Powers, CER Adv Emergency Med Tech; Thomas Combs, CER Emergency Medical Tech.