LMU softball season ends in NCAA regional loss Published 4:18 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

NEWS REPORT

The Lincoln Memorial softball team entered the final inning tied with King, but the Tornado prevailed 6-2 in the NCAA Tournament Southeast Region on Friday.

The loss for the Lady Railsplitters ended their season at 36-25, highlighted by defeating the Top 2 seeds in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament to claim the title for a 2nd straight year.

Lincoln Memorial starting pitcher Hayley Tamaro was cruising until King (36-23) scored 4 times in the Top of the 7th to take control of the game. Kelsie Tuggle (RBI double) and Reese Vivrette (fielder’s choice) put balls in play in the 3rd and 4th innings that led to game-tying tallies for the Lady Railsplitters.

King starter Nikole Counts improved to 4-8, striking out 7 and allowing 6 hits in her complete game effort. Tamaro dropped to 14-12 after allowing the 6 runs in 6+ innings in her collegiate pitching farewell.

Head coach Ritchie Ritchardson’s squad battled adversity throughout the year but rallied to win the SAC Tournament crown and earn the automatic bid to the national tournament.