LMU’s Henry adds another all-region accolade Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

McKenzie Henry has been voted to the All-Southeast Region Second Team by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association for her performance during the 2023 season.

Henry, a graduate student out of Louisville, Tenn., garners the honor after previously being recognized as First Team by the South Atlantic Conference and First Team All-Region by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Henry posted a .361 batting average while pounding out 6 home runs, 15 doubles, 2 triples and 45 RBI. The team’s primary backstop also drew 32 walks and 11 hit by pitches on her way to a 1.113 OPS to conclude her collegiate career.

The five-year member of the Lincoln Memorial softball team led the Lady Railsplitters to back-to-back SAC Tournament championships (2022 and 2023) in addition to consecutive regular season conference titles in 2019 and 2021.