4 LMU players named to all-district team Published 4:45 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Carson Boles, Tyler Boyd, Kasten Harvey and Walker Hennon have been named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators for their performance in the classroom and on the field.

In order to be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average and play in at least 50 percent of the team’s games.

Boles, a sophomore business major out of Lebanon, Tenn., boasted team-highs in batting average (.358), hits (72), doubles (15) and total bases (111) on his way to being voted Third Team All-Conference at designated hitter in just his second season in the South Atlantic Conference.

Boyd, a junior from Alcoa, Tenn., majoring in sport management, tallied 16 hits, 15 RBI and 15 runs scored in 31 games played (22 starts) in 2023.

Harvey, a sophomore exercise science major from Easley, S.C., hit .284, drew a team-best 35 walks and collected 9 doubles, 4 triples, 6 homeruns, 35 RBI and 44 runs as the Railsplitters’ primary third baseman.

Hennon, a graduate student sport management major out of Statesboro, Ga., got his bachelor’s degree in exercise science at Lincoln Memorial before starting the master’s program. He appeared in 26 games with a pair of starts and posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage (53-for-53 on chances) working primarily as a late-inning defensive replacement at first base.

The Railsplitters finished the 2023 season at 31-18, with the year being highlighted by a run to the SAC Tournament Championship Series.