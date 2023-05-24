Don George Published 10:52 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

On April 23, 2023 Jesus said “Don George your fight is over, your assignment complete, well done my son come home”. Donald W. George born December 1, 1950 to John and Mary George in Tampa, Florida. The baby of 4 children of this military family, he grew up in Titusville, Florida. He joined the Marines in 1969 serving his Country proudly. He moved to Ewing, VA in 1972, working at Mountain Drive Mining Company as a heavy equipment operator all the while pursuing his BS in Biology at Lincoln Memorial University. After graduating, he returned to the state he knew and loved best, Florida, where he worked for the state and County of Orange until retiring. Donald, best known to friends and acquaintances as DW and a privileged few as Don or Don George, was a very private man, not much of a social butterfly. He was a very honest man, some might even say to a fault, he would tell it like it was. The one sure thing you could say about him was he was a true Patriot. He loved his Country, it’s freedoms that many fought and died for and would readily and happily explain and defend the Constitution or any war ever fought, with a passion. He was especially a wealth of knowledge regarding the War Between the States. He would be the first to tell you it was not a Civil War and adamantly explain what that war was truly all about. If you did not want a detailed conversation on the history of the United States it was best to avoid the subject. When he had a strong belief you knew. He was a hard worker and a good provider, but when he retired in 2017 he was in heaven on earth. He loved joining travel groups to the various battlefields both domestic and abroad. He loved his wife Sarah of 38 yrs deeply, but it is suspected he loved his two “girls” Emmy and Abby most. Don never cried over life and death of man, but when his “4 legged babies” over the years had to leave this life, he was not ashamed to show that heart ache. Don had a hat that he wore until his last day on Earth that read “I like all dogs and about 3 people” and he meant that. You cannot cover the life of a person so loved in so few short words. He confirmed to Sarah his acceptance of the salvation of Jesus and his suffering is now over. He has made the journey we will all take someday and his true life has just begun. He will be painfully missed but for those of us who are children of God we will see him again someday soon. Don was proceeded in death by his Father, John W. George Sr., Mother, Mary S. George, Brothers, John W. George Jr and Paul B. George and “4 legged babies” too numerous to mention. He is survived by his loving wife Sarah, along with Abby and Emmy. Son Sean George of Murfreesboro, TN. Sister Sandy (Victor) Parkerson of Fayetteville, AR. Special Nephew Paul George (wife Jennie) of Riverview, Florida. Favorite Sister in Law Joanna (James) England. Childhood and lifelong friend Mike Schultz of Oveido, FL. Along with many other grandchildren, nieces and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 28th, 1 PM at North Brevard Funeral Home followed by Military Honors at Cape Canaveral Cemetery in Mims, Florida on Monday, May 1, 10 AM. In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations be made through Gideon Bibles or to St. Francis Hospice Center in Titusville, FL.