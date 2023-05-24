Michael Ray Mize, 60 Published 10:49 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Michael Ray Mize, 60, of Forge Ridge, went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2023. He was born on February 18, 1963. He professed his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age. Mike was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his children, Justin Michael Mize and Kara Elizabeth Mize.

He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 40 years, Karen Mize. Son, Jeremy (Mikaela) Mize. Parents, Ronald and Helen Mize. Sister, Connie (Bobby) Cox. Brother, Dale Wayne (Amy) Mize. Grandchildren, Jerron and Jaxon Mize, Blake, Kelsey, and Aubrey Mize and Arabella Mize. Extra special great nephew, KJ West. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 24th from 5 – 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home, Harrogate, TN. With funeral services following at 7 PM. Pastor John Brown will officiate. Pastor Shelvie Fultz will read the obituary and lead the prayer. Music will be provided by the Little Creek Baptist Church Singers. Funeral procession will leave at 9:30 AM on Thursday May 25th for burial at Forge Ridge Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Jeremy Mize, Justin Carnes, Bobby Cox, Blake Mize, Kendal West, Marson Mayes, and Anthony Veillon

Honorary Pallbearers: Jerron and Jaxon Mize, KJ West and Dale Wayne Mize

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements