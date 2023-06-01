TDHS opens Families First grant applications Published 10:25 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) has opened applications for the 2023 Families First Community Grant Program. This initiative will make available approximately $30 million in funding to non-profit organizations providing direct services to strengthen Tennessee families in need and promote self-sufficiency. Qualifying non-profit organizations are invited to apply through July 7 at 5 p.m. CST.

“We’re extending an invitation to eligible nonprofit organizations to unite with us in pursuit to expand supportive services to families in Tennessee that generate positive, sustainable outcomes. We believe that together we can make a profound difference in the lives of those who need it most,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “Through community partnerships we can ensure that all state residents have an opportunity to reach their full potential as contributing members of our community, and together, we can build stronger families, stronger communities and a stronger Tennessee.”

The Families First Community Grant program was created as an additional method to invest TANF funds in ways to provide assistance to low-income families and help them move towards sustainable economic stability. The grants will support a wide range of services in the areas of education, health and well-being, economic stability and fostering safe, stable and nurturing relationships. The grant recipients will be selected through a competitive application process and evaluated based upon their ability to provide effective services and programs that address the specific needs of the community.

TDHS encourages all community-based, nonprofit organizations ready to play a central role in the design and implementation of programs that address the unique problems of low-income families in their communities and fosters at least one of the federal TANF goals to submit an application for a Families First Community Grant. The department is focused on partnering with organizations that can provide family-focused solutions that demonstrate measurable impacts designed with the goal of transforming Tennessee’s safety net by growing the capacity of vulnerable families to self-sufficiency and economic prosperity.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) consists of multiple divisions with a unified mission to build strong families by connecting Tennesseans to employment, education and supportive services. Led by governor-appointed Commissioner Clarence H. Carter, TDHS serves nearly two million Tennesseans to ensure that all state residents have an opportunity to reach their full potential as contributing members of their community. Among the many services and programs provided by TDHS, some of the leading programs include the Child Support Program, Child and Adult Day Services and Licensing, Families First (the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Rehabilitation Services for people with disabilities, and Adult Protective Services, along with many others. TDHS is an organization committed to connecting people to resources that help individuals, families and communities thrive towards long-term economic freedom and prosperity.

For more information, visit: Tennessee Department of Human Services.