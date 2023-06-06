Appalshop sets schedule for free Seedtime on the Cumberland Festival Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

KENTUCKY LANTERN

Appalshop, a community media and arts organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich cultural heritage of Central Appalachia, will host its 37th annual Seedtime on the Cumberland Festival on June 16–17, the first since the devastating 2022 summer flood.

This free festival featuring music, art, dance, film, local crafters, and food will be held across downtown Whitesburg, Kentucky in four different venues. The program features a passport page, and attendees will be entered to win a prize if they receive a stamp from each location.

Performers for the 2023 festival include Dori Freeman, Adeem the Artist, the Don Rogers Band, Sparky & Rhonda Rucker, Travis Stuart, L.I.P.S., and many more. Beyond performances, there will also be a dance workshop, a banjo workshop, and several film showcases, including a screening of Appalshop’s newest film, “Wiley’s Last Resort.”

In the spirit of community arts, the festival provides a space for regional artists, crafters, authors, and organizations to showcase their talents and wares.

Seedtime on the Cumberland furthers Appalshop’s mission through the celebration of Appalachian culture, music and stories. This festival also challenges stereotypes, supports grassroots efforts to achieve justice and equity, and celebrate cultural diversity, according to a news release from Appalshop.

For more information, call (606) 633-0108, or email seedtime@appalshop.org.