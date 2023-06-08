John Lewis McCreary Published 5:34 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

John Lewis McCreary, age 92, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2023 at Tri-State Health and Rehabilitation Center after a long and prosperous life.

He was born in Cumberland Gap, TN on August 25, 1930 to John P. and Mary McCreary and was raised on Keg Branch working on the family farm and sawmill. He married Ruth Earl on May 30, 1959 and was Father to son, John M. McCreary (Jane). He was a loving brother to Hobert (Thelma) McCreary, Martha (Jack) Day and Jeanette Sharp as well as those siblings that preceded him in death: Elizabeth McCreary, Ruth Brewer, Loretta Johnson, Anna Lee Burchfield, Maureen Marlow, Cleo Lambdin, Juanita McCreary.

He was blessed with two grandchildren Jess-Anne (Zach) Gilbert and Jonica (Chris) Campbell as well as seven great grand-children including Shyla, Katy, Arianna, Damian, and Noah Campbell; Madeline and Lorelai Gilbert.

He was a true believer in God and a longtime member of Providence Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and song director. He was a graduate of Powell Valley High School and Lincoln Memorial University and went on to receive a master’s in education from Union College.

During his military service in the US Army, he was stationed in Seoul with the 8th Army Division during the Korean war where he achieved the rank of Sergeant. He continued to serve his country by volunteering at the American Legion Post 0109 as the secretary-treasurer until just recently.

In April of 2022 he was proud to travel to Washington DC as part of the 30th HonorAir Knoxville flight with his fellow veterans. He taught for many years at Forge Ridge Elementary and served as Principal.

He will be missed by all his extended family, friends and neighbors. The family wishes to thank Tri-State Health and Rehabilitation Center for making his last days as pleasant as possible.

The family will receive friends Tuesday June 6, 2023 from 12 until 2 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate with funeral services following at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel in Harrogate. The graveside service will follow in the McCreary Family Cemetery, with Military Honors.

Please consider a memorial donation in his honor to HonorAir Knoxville, Tennessee.