Lloyd “Pete” Gene Tucker Jr., 73 Published 9:36 am Friday, June 16, 2023

Lloyd “Pete” Gene Tucker Jr., Age 73, of Jackson, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He was born on April 11, 1950, in Tazewell, Tennessee to Lloyd and Lettie (McNew) Tucker. Pete was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Pete married the love of his life, Cherie Sharp, and spent more than 28 years happily married. He will be remembered as the most loving and caring person to his family; however, he had that strong, stubborn side to him. His sisters consider him a father figure. He was always there to take care of them and help them out. Pete was an avid collector of many things, but he especially enjoyed collecting and shooting guns. In addition to collecting stuff, Pete loved to go shopping!

Pete will be missed by his sisters, Betty Warf, Barbara (Tony) Rigo and Janice (Albert) Gibson. He is preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents David and Mary McNew; his beloved wife, Cherie (Sharp) Tucker, younger sister, Carolyn Sue Tucker and younger brother, William David Tucker.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.