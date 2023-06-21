Judy Ann Killion, 73 Published 11:50 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Judy Ann Killion

August 31, 1949 – June 20, 2023

Judy Ann Killion, age 73, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at ProMedica Regional Monroe.

Born August 31, 1949, in Monroe, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Duvall) Cooper. Judy attended Monroe Public Schools where she earned her High School Diploma. On July 16, 1966, Judy married Wayne Killion and together they raised three children. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Milan.

Her first priority and love is and always will be her husband, children and grandchildren. She was proud to be a wife and mother. Judy spent endless hours baking cookies with her grandkids and taking photos of her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting crafting and quilting. She worked various part time jobs including Fotomat, which furthered her love of pictures.

Judy was loving, happy, forgiving, and sweet. She chose love over confrontation in every situation. Judy will be truly missed by all that knew her.

To cherish her memory, Judy leaves her loving husband of more than 56 years, Rev. K. Wayne Killion, her children: Jeffrey (Katherine) Killion, Linda Smock, and Lisa (Norman) Stepanski, a sister, Bonnie Lymond, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Nancy Cooper and two grandchildren, Colin Stuart Killion, and Sgt. Edward Boudrie.

Family and friends may gather on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home from 3 until 8 pm. A service celebrating her life will take place at Rupp on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 am with Rev. John Bussell officiating. Judy will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.

Memorial donations are suggested to Calvary Baptist Church.

Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.