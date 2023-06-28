Dustin Hoskins, 35 Published 9:54 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Dustin Michael Hoskins announces his passing on June 22, 2023, at the age of 35. He was Born on September 23, 1987. He was proceeded in death by his father Michael Lloyd Hoskins.

Dustin had a passion for his family, friends, and a strong love for God. He attended Victory Assembly of God in New Tazewell, TN. He attended Midway Elementary School and graduated from Claiborne County High School. He earned a certification in Horticulture and Ceramic Tiling, which aided in his talent for landscaping and home improvement.

Dustin will live on in the hearts of his loved ones: (wife) Felicia Nicole Hoskins and (children) Camden Hoskins, Emma Hoskins, and Ruger Hoskins; (stepchildren) Harper Russell, Maggie Cupp and Jordan Cupp; (mother) Regina Shackleford and (stepfather) David Shackleford; (brother) Eric Rowland and (sister) Erica Miller; step-sister, Shelly Fuson; and (nieces) Halle Rowland, Cadence Rowland, Ella Rowland, Harper Miller, and Emmarie Miller. Along with numerous friends and extended family members.

Dustin will be remembered best for his authentic personality, contagious sense of humor and quick wit. He was kind, humble, and compassionate. He brought joy to so many who truly knew him.

The family will receive friends Monday from 6 until 8 P.M. at Coffey Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Monday in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.