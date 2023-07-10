Mary Beth Lewis, 94 Published 8:42 am Monday, July 10, 2023

Mary Beth Lewis, age 94, of Tazewell was born October 15, 1928 and passed away July 5, 2023 at Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mary Beth was born in Claiborne Co. and retired from the Claiborne County School System Central Office.

She was preceded in death by her:

Parents: William and Louisa McCollough

Husband: Pat Lewis

Brother: Glenn and Bill McCollough

Sister: Ruth McCollough Hayes

She is survived by her:

Daughter: Elaine Rutherford and husband Harold Jr.

Grandchildren: Chris Rutherford and Amy Rutherford – Moody and husband Zach

Great Grandchildren: Molly, Caleb, Abby, and Brooks

Several nieces, nephews, and friends

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 5PM until 7PM in the Claiborne – Overholt Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Services will be conducted Monday, July 10, 2023 at 10AM in the Fairview Cemetery with the Dr. Eddie Overholt officiating.

Pallbearers:

Chris Rutherford, Zach Moody, Sam McCollough, Scott Peters, Steve Peters, and Bobby Walker

~Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family~