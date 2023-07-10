Mrs. Anna Overton Gray, 91 Published 8:44 am Monday, July 10, 2023

Gray, Mrs. Anna Overton – age 91 of Dandridge, loving wife, mother and friend, was born September 4, 1931 and passed away peacefully Friday, July, 7, 2023 at her home in the company of her family. Born in Tazewell, she was the youngest child of William A. and Patsy T. Overton.

A devout member of First Baptist Church of Dandridge, she served as its Secretary and was Treasurer for over 54 years. Her success as a business women was a tribute to her innate entrepreneurial spirit. At a young 48, she co-founded the Fashion Barn, a woman’s clothing store serving local patrons for over a quarter century. Anna was a proud farmer who loved her cattle farm dearly. She and her husband built and successfully managed a substantial farming operation in Jefferson County. Anna was also an avid Tennessee Vols fan always looking forward to Saturdays in the fall.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Patt Scholz (Earl) and Henrietta Ketchersid (George) and her brothers Douglas Overton (Lagretta) and Charles Overton (Jean), sister-in-law Jean Litterer (William), and brother-in-law Carl Bolton. Survivors include: Anna’s husband of 71 years, Floyd Harris Gray, daughter Deborah A. Gray of Murfreesboro; TN, daughter Nancy K. Gray-Barnett and her husband William (Hank) Barnett of Dandridge, TN; sister Greta Bolton of Tazewell, TN and several nieces, nephews, their families and close friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to noon Monday, July 10 at the First Baptist Church in Dandridge with the funeral service to follow immediately thereafter, Rev. Dr. Bob Brown and Rev. Dr. Justin Terrell officiating. Music will be provided by Mike Bundon accompanied by flutist Joy Bundon and pianist Michelle Johnson. Graveside services will follow the funeral at Fairview Cemetery in New Tazewell at 3:00 p.m. that day, Rev. Mike Gray officiating.

The family wishes to thank each of Anna’s caregivers (Diane, Sheila, Leslie, Jo and Tiffany) and Hospice personnel for the love, compassion and kindness shown during their time with her.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice.