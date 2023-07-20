Tennessee basketball recognized by NABC Published 3:32 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

The National Association of Basketball Coaches on Thursday announced its team and individual academic honors for the 2022-23 academic year, and the Tennessee Volunteers collected accolades in both categories.

Four Vols earned placement on the NABC Honors Court, which recognizes junior, senior and graduate student men’s basketball players who finished the 2022-23 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

As a team, Tennessee netted the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award by virtue of the squad’s 3.33 GPA, an uptick from 2021-22 when the team also earned the Team Academic Excellence Award.

Tennessee was one of only three SEC programs to earn a 2022-23 Team Academic Excellence Award.

Individually, Colin Coyne, studying Business Analytics, along with fifth-year grad student Santiago Vescovi, majoring in Management, represented the Vols with NABC Honors for their academic diligence

Departed walk-ons Kent Gilbert and Isaiah Sulack also landed on the NABC Honors Court for their academic efforts in UT’s Recreation & Sport Management and Supply Chain Management programs, respectively.

“Education is a core value of the NABC, and we are privileged to recognize these outstanding student-athletes and the coaches and support staff who invest in their development,” NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson said. “The hundreds of teams and thousands of players that qualified for NABC academic awards this season are a testament to our sport’s ongoing prioritization of success in the classroom.”